Preliminary figures show homicides declined 3.6% in April

The coronavirus epidemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders could be having an effect, however slight, on Mexico’s epidemic of violence.

Official preliminary reports show that during the month of April the number of homicide victims decreased by 3.6% to 2,492, making it Mexico’s third-deadliest month since the country began keeping records in 1997.

In March, the murder rate hit its all-time peak of 2,585.

April 20 was this year’s most violent day with 114 homicides, and the monthly average was 83 per day.

Data gathered by the newspaper Milenio reveals that the deadliest states last month were Guanajuato, the state of México, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Baja California and Michoacán. The México state, despite having the second-highest number of murders, saw its homicide rate drop by 16.4%, whereas Guanajuato with 311 deaths was up 1.61% from March. Chihuahua with 192 deaths also saw an increase with 5.21% more deaths.

The lowest numbers were recorded in Tlaxcala, Nayarit, Yucatán, Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur and Campeche.

So far this year a total of 9,579 people have been murdered in Mexico, while 1,859 have died of the coronavirus, according to Milenio’s figures.

The official numbers for April won’t be released until May 20.

Source: El Imparcial (sp), Milenio (sp)