President-elect Sheinbaum unharmed after a deadly accident involving her motorcade

Two damaged SUVs after a car accident.
The accident occurred in Monclova, Coahuila, as Sheinbaum was traveling to an event in San Juan de Sabinas. (Cuartoscuro)

A 94-year-old woman died Friday in a car accident in Coahuila involving two vehicles, one of which was part of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum’s convoy.

The accident occurred late Friday morning on the Sabinas-Monclova highway in the northern border state.

The woman killed was traveling in “the other vehicle,” rather than the one that was part of Sheinbaum’s convoy, according to members of the president-elect’s team.

Sheinbaum, who was on her way to San Juan de Sabinas to attend an event with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, arrived at the scene of the accident shortly after it occurred and got out to check on the well-being of those involved.

Emergency services responded to the car accident. Both vehicles involved were SUVs. In addition to the fatality, there was at least one injury.

“We deeply regret that a person in the other vehicle passed away,” Sheinbaum’s team said in a statement.

Sheinbaum and other members of her team look at the wreckage of the car accident as first responders appear to help a victim.
There were no reported injuries among Sheinbaum’s team. (Social media/Cuartoscuro)

The mayor of Monclova, the municipality where the accident occurred, later said that the deceased person was a 94-year-old local woman.

Sheinbaum reportedly said that the members of her team involved in the accident were fine, although they were taken to hospital to be assessed.

Mario Alberto Dávila Delgado, the mayor of Monclova, said the accident occurred at an intersection between the highway and another road. The vehicle the elderly lady was in was traveling at a high speed and failed to stop at the intersection, he said.

Sheinbaum flew from Mexico City to Monterrey on Friday morning, while in the afternoon she attended an event with López Obrador and other officials at which they discussed a “Justice Plan for Pasta de Conchos.”

A methane explosion at Coahuila’s Pasta de Conchos mine in 2006 killed 65 miners and only two of the bodies were recovered. In 2019, López Obrador ordered an operation to recover the other 63 bodies, and this week the Interior Ministry announced the discovery of human remains in a shaft where 13 miners were likely working on the day of the accident.

With reports from El Universal and El País

