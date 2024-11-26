Exotic wildlife found on a México state property linked to Sinaloa Cartel

The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) announced it is filing a criminal complaint after 36 exotic animals — including eight lion cubs, six Bengal tigers and an American bison — were found at a private residence in the state of México.

According to a press release issued Monday, inspectors from Profepa and the Edomex Attorney General’s Office (FGJEM) went to the site over the weekend to find out if the animals were being kept legally and to review their condition.

The property is located in San Pedro Cholula in the municipality of Ocoyoacac, about 20 kilometers from central Toluca. It is reportedly adjacent to a pallet business.

As of Monday, the animals were at the site under FGJEM custody.

The criminal complaint — based on article 420, section 4 of the Federal Penal Code (CPF) — is for the possession and stockpiling of exotic specimens without documents proving their legal origin.

The animals were found in good health and well-fed, according to Profepa.

Profepa added that “it is important to note that the place allegedly has authorization as an animal sanctuary and refuge. However, the person in charge did not show proof that it is registered to operate as a Wildlife Management Facility or Property (PIMVS) and did not present the document with the corresponding management program.”

The newspaper El Financiero reported that the property owner is “allegedly linked to the Sinaloa Cartel” and that 32 men and eight women — all or some believed to be the animals’ caretakers — were arrested after last week’s initial raid.

“The property is allegedly owned by Francisco Torres Palacios, nicknamed ‘El Tigre,’ alleged leader of the criminal organization nicknamed ‘Los Palacios,’ which is aligned with the Sinaloa Cartel,” the paper reported.

According to Profepa, the two-hectare menagerie contained: 17 African lions including eight cubs, six Bengal tigers, four raccoons, two baboons, two jaguars, two pine martens, a coyote, a gray wolf and an American bison. A pine marten is a member of the weasel family.

“The legal representative of the property appointed a worker to continue feeding and caring for the animals while the work of the security authorities and Profepa is carried out,” the agency added.

No details were given on cages or living conditions.

In addition, authorities also found eight taxidermy specimens: two jaguars, two lions, three tigers and a bison.

Some of the animals found are endangered species that have legal protections; Profepa noted the baboons, the African lions, the gray wolf and the Bengal tigers.

El Financiero reported that the initial search of the property also yielded 91,500 pesos (US $4,400), two shotguns (one of them homemade), 368 live cartridges of ammunition, nine fired cartridges, riot gear marked with “Policía,” tactical vests and a computer.

The paper also said Ocoyoacac’s current municipal president, Samuel Verdeja Ruiz, “knew that this place operated and never reported it.”

A 2022 study conducted by the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity found that “wildlife trafficking in Mexico is out of control.”

With reports from El Financiero and Milenio