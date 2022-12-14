Wednesday, December 14, 2022
 
HomeNews
News

Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa dies at 63

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Miguel Barbosa Huerta in his office with a Mexican flag, a Puebla flag and a portrait of Benito Juárez.
Miguel Barbosa Huerta. (Gobierno de Puebla)

Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta has died of natural causes in a Mexico City hospital at 63 years old. He passed away Tuesday afternoon after apparently suffering from a heart attack over the weekend.

Barbosa had suffered from diabetes-related complications for several years. He canceled multiple events early in the week due to feeling unwell, and on Tuesday afternoon was transported to the National Institute of Cardiology in the country’s capital, where he was being treated for a heart attack.

Around 12 p.m. central time, the government of Puebla announced on Twitter that Barbosa was under medical observation and was “stable and without complications.” But shortly after 3 p.m., the state chief of communication, Verónica Vélez Macuil, announced the governor had died.

He was expected to deliver his fourth annual government report on Wednesday.

“I just spoke with his wife, Rosario [Orozco Caballero|. I express my sadness and extend my deepest condolences to family, friends and his people,” President López Obrador wrote on Twitter.

Born in Puebla in 1959, Barbosa was first a member of the Institutional Revolutionary party (PRI) before joining the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD). He was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2000 and the Senate in 2012. He resigned from the PRD in 2017, when he joined Morena.

He began his term as the governor of Puebla on Aug. 1, 2019, following special elections due to the death of former Governor Martha Érika Alonso of the National Action Party (PAN) in a helicopter crash. She died alongside her husband, Rafael Moreno Valle, who was the state governor from 2011 to 2017. The accident occurred only 10 days after she took office.

Barbosa took office after former governor Martha Érika Alonso and her husband, ex-governor of Puebla Rafael Moreno Valle Rosas, died in a helicopter crash.
Barbosa took office after former governor Martha Érika Alonso and her husband, ex-governor of Puebla Rafael Moreno Valle Rosas, died in a helicopter crash. (File photo)

Barbosa lost the 2018 gubernatorial election to Alonso by a slim margin in an election Morena alleged was marked by electoral fraud. The helicopter crash raised suspicions of sabotage, although a federal investigation concluded that there was no evidence proving this claim.

The state government organized several tributes to Barbosa around the state.

Barbosa served as the state governor for three years and three months. According to Puebla’s constitution, the State Congress must select a replacement if a governor’s death occurs within the final four years of the term. State Governance Minister Ana Lucía Hill (Morena) was named interim governor until a new governor is chosen. The replacement will remain in the post until 2025, the designated end of the current term.

With reports from Excelsior, La Jornada, and Reforma

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The silhouette of construction workers and a crane against a yellow sky.

Monterrey and Mexico City lead the country in industrial real estate demand

MND Staff - 0
Demand for industrial real estate is on the rise across the country, with the highest demand seen in Monterrey and Mexico City.
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny at an April press event in New York City.

Ticketmaster fined for Bad Bunny ticket fiasco in Mexico City

MND Staff - 0
Ticketmaster faces legal trouble for overselling tickets to Friday's Bad Bunny concert, leading to chaos outside Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
PAN senator (and Morena defector) Lilly Téllez speaks to journalists from her home in October.

Morena defector Lilly Téllez makes the case for her presidential candidacy

MND Staff - 0
Senator Téllez described herself as the most competitive opposition candidate and said she is inspired by Abe Lincoln and Hernán Cortés.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

COMMUNITY  GUIDELINES

SUBMISSIONS

Privacy Policy

Subscribe

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Mexico News Daily