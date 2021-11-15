Puebla man arrested with bag containing heads of his parents-in-law

Police made a gruesome arrest in Puebla city on Friday: a man was found in possession of a bag containing two human heads.

Juan Carlos “N,” 28, was intending to dispose of the remains, which he said belonged to his parents-in-law, by throwing them in a nearby river.

He admitted to killing his in-laws, claiming they had thrown him, his wife and their daughter — as well as the couple’s other children — out of their home.

On Saturday, two corpses presumed to be the parents-in-law were located in a house in the north of the city. Juan Carlos’ wife and parents were also found there, and are suspected of participating in the crime.

The suspect initially told officers that he had been paid to dispose of the heads but changed his story.

With reports from Reforma and El Sol de México