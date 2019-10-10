Two companies have announced an investment of US $235 million to build a solar electricity plant in the municipality of Cuyoaco, Puebla.

The Spanish company Iberdrola and Mexico’s Grupo Alquimara will start the project later this month and expect it to be finished by the end of 2020.

Representatives from the two companies met with Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta on Tuesday.

The investors said that the Cuyoaco plant will have a capacity of 300 megawatts, equivalent to the energy consumed by 162,800 homes. Around 1,500 people will be employed in its construction.

The plant will cover 755 hectares of agriculture land in the municipalities of Cuyoaco and Ocotepec, where solar panels will cover 674 hectares, and substations will occupy the remainder.

This is the third project carried out by Iberdrola and Alquimara in Puebla. The consortium has built a wind farm in the municipality of Esperanza, which was inaugurated in 2015 and has a capacity of 65 megawatts, and another wind farm in Cañada Morelos, which will be inaugurated later this year and will have a capacity of 220 megawatts.

Governor Barbosa said the projects fit with his government’s policy to promote investment in renewable energy.

