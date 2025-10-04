Puerto Vallarta will get a new ‘first world’ electric transport system, with air conditoning and WiFi

A modern electrified transport system is coming to the Mexican Pacific Coast city and tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta, featuring 18 articulated buses 18 meters long with room for 120 passengers, as well as 20 smaller ones.

Dubbed the Francisco Medina Ascencio Electric Public Transport System for Puerto Vallarta, the new “electromobility” project will modernize transportation in the city as it reduces pollution, according to Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro.

A major feature of the new system will be a new all-electric route that will run along the busy coastal thoroughfare Francisco Medina Ascensio Avenue that connects the city center with Ixtapa, an urban area within the Puerto Vallarta municipality.

In June, Lemus Navarro said the new transport route, which is expected to cost $897 million pesos (US$43.39 million), will be equipped with air conditioning and free Wi-Fi to provide a “first-world” service. It is expected to serve around 20,000 passengers a day.

The electric mobility project is part of an ongoing campaign to improve transportation in Puerto Vallarta.

The state, federal and municipal governments have invested over 2.2 billion pesos ($119.7 million) in infrastructure and the modernization of the city’s public transportation, Lemus Navarro said.

In addition to the new electric route, the Las Juntas Interchange recently opened, which is expected to enhance mobility in one of the city’s most congested areas.

“After seven months, we are grateful for the patience of the people of Vallarta during the construction of the first phase of the Las Juntas interchange,” Lemus Navarro wrote on the X social media site. “This roadway is now operational, streamlining traffic in Puerto Vallarta.”

With reports from Quadratín Jalisco, Publimetro and Mexico Business News