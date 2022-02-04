News
Governor Mauricio Kuri, San Juan del Rio, Quereataro Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri does a COVID-safe handshake with a San Juan del Río resident on Thursday while in town to announce the public works package. Government of Querétaro

Querétaro unveils billion-peso spending on public works

Some of the funds will build a viaduct to improve travel between the capital and Celaya, Guanajuato

The state of Querétaro will invest a billion pesos (US $48 million) in infrastructure projects, its governor announced on Wednesday.

The money will go toward road improvements throughout the state, including bridges to improve connectivity and road repairs in various neighborhoods of the capital, Queretaro city.

A large portion of the funding — 300 million pesos — will go toward building the Santa Barbara Viaduct in the municipality of Corregidora, west of the capital. The viaduct will facilitate travel between Querétaro city and Celaya, Guanajuato.

The state minister of public works said the Santa Barbara Viaduct will serve up to 150,000 vehicles daily, improving traffic circulation and reducing pollution.

The spending package also includes a new municipal slaughterhouse for the Ezequiel Montes municipality, a remodeled market for Jalpan de Serra and improvements to the Panamerican Highway in the municipality of Pedro Escobedo.

“All these projects have a great social impact and are tailored to the needs of the people; they are works that are visible, palpable and will change the lives of thousands of Querétaro residents,” Governor Mauricio Kuri said.

