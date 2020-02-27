More US tourists foreseen flocking to Riviera Maya this year

Cancún saw a rebound in tourism from the United States in January in comparison to the same month in 2019, according to Quintana Roo Tourism Minister Marisol Vanegas Pérez.

She said that the Cancún International Airport reported an increase of 4.1% in the total number of passengers served, rising from 2.2 million in January 2019 to 2.3 million last month.

And the trend is expected to continue as the year goes on. Vanegas said that 6.5-7 million airplane seats will be available to passengers flying to Cancún in the first half of 2020.

She said that many companies reduced the number of flights to Cancún in the last two years as they renovated their fleets of planes. Last month’s growth is a product of the recent increase in routes to the Caribbean coast of Mexico.

Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquín said that the rebound is not only in tourism from the United States. The state saw a 3.9% year-over-year increase in all international visitors in January, from 1.5 million in 2019 to 1.6 million this year.

The number of domestic visitors grew 4.4% in that period, from 674,760 in January 2019 to 704,340 last month.

He added that seven of every 10 visitors that arrive at the Cancún airport are international tourists, mostly from the United States and Canada, markets that state authorities say will be very important to the rebound in tourism to the region expected for this year.

Source: El Economista (sp)