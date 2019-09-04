Rain warning in 3 states for Tropical Storm Fernand

The National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued a warning that Tropical Storm Fernand will cause torrential rains in the states of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León on Wednesday.

Fernand, which formed out of Tropical Depression No. 7 on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to make landfall on the Tamaulipas coast on Wednesday. But the effects of the storm could be felt all across the country, especially in the states of Veracruz, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí.

Conagua also warned that Fernand could cause waves as high as three or four meters on the coasts of Tamaulipas and northern Veracruz, and wind gusts of as high as 60 kilometers per hour in nine states. Rain with differing levels of intensity is forecast for all 32 states.

Veracruz Civil Protection chief Guadalupe Osorno forecast intense rain and wind gusts as high as 65 kilometers per hour in the northern area of the state.

“We’ll be monitoring Fernand’s development, and if necessary, we’ll activate evacuation plans for vulnerable communities,” he said.

Nuevo León Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón announced on Tuesday that the state’s schools will be closed on Wednesday because of the storm. Tamaulipas will also close schools in 21 municipalities on Wednesday and Thursday.

Source: El Universal (sp)