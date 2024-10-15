Tuesday, October 15, 2024
HomeNews
News

Cold fronts cool down central Mexico; wet weather continues in Yucatán

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Young woman on a crowded street wearing a white, knitted winter hat with a pom pom and a white scarf and looking downward.
Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN) says a cold front is bringing cooler temperatures this week to higher elevations in México state, Chihuahua and Durango. (Cuartoscuro)

Mexico may expect rainfall and cooler temperatures in some areas this week, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN). 

The SMN has warned that rainfall may lead to reduced visibility, landslides and flooding of rivers and streams. It urged residents to follow the recommendations of Civil Protection authorities as strong winds may knock down trees and advertisements. 

Weather map showing precipitation moving from the greater Caribbean toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
Intense rainfall is currently headed toward the states of Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, thanks to a low-pressure system moving from the Caribbean toward Central America that will pass over the Yucatán Peninsula. (Conagua/X)

Rain forecast by state

Weather forecasts predict that a low-pressure system is moving from the Caribbean toward Central America, passing through the southern part of the Yucatán Peninsula, the Gulf of Mexico and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. This system, in interaction with a cold front, will cause rainfall this week in several states:

  • Intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm): Chiapas.
  • Very heavy rainfall (50 to 75 mm): Campeche, Tabasco and Yucatán.
  • Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Veracruz.

Meanwhile, another low-pressure channel extending over the north, west and center of the country, coupled with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, will cause rains in the following states:

  • Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 mm): Guerrero and Michoacán.
  • Light showers (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla and Sinaloa.
  • Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

The SMN also is forecasting northerly winds with gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. Potential dust devils and gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected for Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Sonora.

Weather forecast by region

Minimum temperatures of minus 5 to zero degrees Celsius and frost are expected in the mountainous regions of Chihuahua, Durango and México state.

View of the back of people with umbrellas crossing a wet street in Tijuana Mexico.
In Tijuana and other parts of Baja California, residents can expect temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius and isolated rainfall. (Omar Martínez/Cuartoscuro)

Temperatures ranging between zero to 5 degrees Celsius are forecast in higher parts of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

In contrast, high temperatures are expected for other regions in the country. 

Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Sonora will see temperatures range between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius. 

Meanwhile, temperatures ranging between 30 and 35 degrees are expected in Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, western Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, western Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosi, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Quintana Roo, Veracruz and Yucatan.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Claudia Sheinbaum's official presidential portrait

Sheinbaum unveils official presidential portrait

MND Staff - 0
Sheinbaum's decision to stand for the portrait sets her apart from previous Mexican presidents who posed while seated in the presidential chair.
National Guard finds decapitated bodies near Ojuelos, Jalisco

National Guard finds 5 decapitated bodies on Jalisco highway

MND Staff - 1
State authorities are investigating the violence, which is likely attributable to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).
This is the second migrant caravan to form in Chiapas, Mexico, since Sheinbaum assumed the presidency on Oct. 1.

Frustrated by CBP One delays, 1,000 migrants advance north from Tapachula

MND Staff - 0
"The appointments [with U.S. border authorities] are taking too long, we need to advance," said Mario Hernández, a migrant from Ecuador.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC