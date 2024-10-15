Cold fronts cool down central Mexico; wet weather continues in Yucatán

Mexico may expect rainfall and cooler temperatures in some areas this week, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The SMN has warned that rainfall may lead to reduced visibility, landslides and flooding of rivers and streams. It urged residents to follow the recommendations of Civil Protection authorities as strong winds may knock down trees and advertisements.

Rain forecast by state

Weather forecasts predict that a low-pressure system is moving from the Caribbean toward Central America, passing through the southern part of the Yucatán Peninsula, the Gulf of Mexico and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. This system, in interaction with a cold front, will cause rainfall this week in several states:

Intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm): Chiapas.

Very heavy rainfall (50 to 75 mm): Campeche, Tabasco and Yucatán.

Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Veracruz.

Meanwhile, another low-pressure channel extending over the north, west and center of the country, coupled with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, will cause rains in the following states:

Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 mm): Guerrero and Michoacán.

Light showers (5 to 25 mm) : Chihuahua, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla and Sinaloa.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

The SMN also is forecasting northerly winds with gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. Potential dust devils and gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected for Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Sonora.

Weather forecast by region

Minimum temperatures of minus 5 to zero degrees Celsius and frost are expected in the mountainous regions of Chihuahua, Durango and México state.

Temperatures ranging between zero to 5 degrees Celsius are forecast in higher parts of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

In contrast, high temperatures are expected for other regions in the country.

Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Sonora will see temperatures range between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, temperatures ranging between 30 and 35 degrees are expected in Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, western Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, western Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosi, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Quintana Roo, Veracruz and Yucatan.

