Rains flood Pemex hospital in Tabasco for second time this month

Some areas of the Pemex hospital in Villahermosa, Tabasco, flooded Thursday after heavy rains fell Wednesday night and into Thursday. It was the second flood in a month.

Videos posted to social media show hospital employees with buckets, trash cans, hoses and pumps attempting to clean up the water on the hospital’s first floor and in the parking area.

The emergency room, vaccination station, labs, clinics, and areas where coronavirus patients are treated also flooded.

“The Pemex Regional Hospital in Villahermosa was cut off from the outside when all the accesses were flooded due to the heavy rain that hit this afternoon and night, and which wreaked havoc on patients and relatives in the Covid-19 care areas, hospital and operating rooms,” hospital staff said on social media.

They also accused the director of Pemex Health Services, Rodolfo Lehmann Mendoza, and the hospital’s director, Sergio Javier Madrigal Arana, of not listening to requests from the oil workers the hospital serves to relocate the facility or repair the faulty drainage system.

Earlier this month heavy rains also led to ankle-deep water in the hospital’s hallways.

In March, the hospital’s ceiling collapsed due to leaks in drain pipes that flooded the second floor.

Also in March, eight dialysis patients died at the hospital after they were given contaminated medication. President López Obrador announced a full investigation but the case remains unsolved.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Heraldo de Tabasco (sp)