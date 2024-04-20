Friday, April 19, 2024
HomeNews
News

Got 1 min? Recently divorced couple goes viral after celebrating together in Mérida cantina

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Fernando shows off his divorce papers.
Fernando shows off his divorce papers in a post that went viral. (El Cardenal Cantina/Facebook)

What do you do after you finalize your divorce in Mexico? Hit up the cantina with your ex-wife or ex-husband and have a few beers, of course.

At least that’s what one young man and woman did in Mérida, Yucatán, on Thursday.

Judging by the smile on the face of the man, it was more a matter of celebrating their newfound freedom than drowning their sorrows. Or maybe the recently-separated couple were just dying for a beer amid the intense heat that has plagued Mérida this week.

El Cardenal, a cantina in the Santiago neighborhood of the historic center of the Yucatán capital, brought the news of the divorcees’ drinking to the world’s attention with a post to its Facebook page.

“CONGRATULATIONS! Today we welcomed at the bar Fernando and Eli, a lovely couple who were celebrating their DIVORCE,” El Cardenal said.

The cantina published two photos in the post: one of the couple, although Eli’s face is obscured by a shushing face emoji, and one in which Fernando is showing off the former couple’s divorce certificate.

As of Friday afternoon, the post had been shared almost 150 times and attracted 99 comments.

One Facebook user suggested the couple would “reconcile” after having a few drinks, while another praised them for ending their marriage in a peaceful way and “without problems.”

At least two people wanted to know what El Cardenal’s “divorce promo” was.

“With the purchase of a divorce, take home a beautiful mention on social media,” responded another Facebook user.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Protesters in Mexico City display banners demanding justice for murdered environmental activist Samir Flores and other causes related to environmental defense.

Report shows 20 environmental activists were killed in Mexico in 2023

MND Staff - 0
At the top of the list was Michoacán, with seven land defenders killed in 2023.
A crocodile in a swimming pool

Got 1 min? Croc spotted taking a dip in Zihuatanejo pool

MND Staff - 0
After a quick dip in the beachfront pool, Civil Protection personnel gave the reptile a free ride home.
A person holds a flashlight and a broom as they clean out a well in Mexico City

Was it sabotage? Criminal complaint filed in CDMX water contamination debacle

MND Staff - 0
The plot thickens in the ongoing water contamination case in Benito Juárez borough, where residents have been told to continue to use bottled water.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC