Red Rocker Sammy Hagar to be named Los Cabos tourism ambassador

American musician and entrepreneur Sammy Hagar is set to be named a tourism ambassador for Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on Wednesday.

Known by fans as the Red Rocker, the 74-year-old singer came to prominence in the 1980s with the solo hits I Can’t Drive 55 and Give to Live before he joined the rock group Van Halen.

Hagar owns the nightclub and restaurant Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas and is part owner of the Cabo Wabo Tequila brand, having sold 80% of the company for US $80 million in 2007.

He will be appointed in a small ceremony in Antonio Mijares square in San José del Cabo on Wednesday at around 12 p.m. Governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosio and Mayor Óscar Leggs Castro will both be in attendance.

The Red Rocker wrote on Instagram to reveal the news and to say how he planned to celebrate. “What a way to ring in the New Year! Got news that I’m being honored as ambassador of tourism for Los Cabos, something I’ve been waiting for since 1981! Such an honor for my home away from home … we’re gonna throw a concert at the Cabo Wabo, first come first serve, old style!”

With reports from El Sudcaliforniano