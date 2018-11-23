Regional train proposed between Cuernavaca, Mexico City airports

News

Service would relieve automobile traffic between the two cities

The government of Morelos is proposing a new regional train to connect the airports of Mexico City and Cuernavaca.

Intended to reduce the number of vehicles on highways between the cities, the project has been described as a priority for Morelos Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, who will formally present it in an upcoming meeting of the National Conference of Governors.

The train would make one stop at the southern Mexico City bus and subway hub in Tasqueña.

As for the actual route, the government of Morelos is contemplating two options: following the original railway that operated until the 1980s or following the path of the toll highway.

The investment needed has not been disclosed, but Governor Blanco intends to modify applicable regulations to allow for a private-public investor scheme.

A government spokesman said the project was one of the most important in the new administration’s infrastructure plans.

Source: El Universal (sp)