Regulator okays propane gas sales at México state Walmart stores

A supermarket chain has been authorized by the federal energy regulator to sell propane gas.

It is the first time that a business other than a licensed gas distributor has been awarded permission to do so.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) gave the permit to Walmart, which as of yesterday could offer propane, or LP (liquefied petroleum) gas, to its customers in six México state municipalities.

Walmart will sell and fill propane tanks of up to 10 kilograms through its Bodega de Expendio in Ecatepec de Morelos, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Otumba, Nextlalpan and Coacalco, where the retailer has a potential market of 4,000 households.

“This alternative is additional to the traditional sale of fuel from delivery trucks or through supply lines,” said the CRE in a statement.

Granting the permit is part of a broader CRE plan intended to increase the availability of propane through fixed points of sale in easily accessible locations.

The permit granted to Walmart is valid for 30 years.

According to a survey on household income and expenses conducted in 2016 by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), over three-quarters of Mexicans use propane as their main energy source.

The same survey also found out that 15.6% of households in Mexico still use firewood, a practice that in the long term is deemed detrimental to a family’s health.

