MX, US rewards for New Generation Cartel leader now total US $6.6 million

'El Mencho,' wanted in Mexico and the US.

The governments of Mexico and the United States have raised the rewards offered for the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

Mexico is offering 30 million pesos (about US $1.6 million) for any information that leads to Oseguera’s arrest, while the United States is offering up to $5 million, Mexican authorities told the newspaper El Financiero.

The rewards are part of a series of actions aimed at securing Oseguera’s arrest and part of a broader binational crackdown on violence and strengthened security on both sides of the border.

A binational security team met yesterday in Illinois and the full extent of the agreements reached are to be announced later today.

Acting Attorney General Alberto Elías Beltrán led the Mexican team, joined by high-ranking officials from the Mexican army and navy.

Oseguera, also known as “El Mencho,” is considered to be the principal instigator of violence in Mexico. The drug lord has been behind the expansion of the CJNG over the last three years, putting the organization in direct confrontation with rival gangs throughout the country, sparking violent turf wars for the control of territory.

The cartel’s confrontations with security forces from the three levels of government have also cost the lives of many officials.

Anyone with information about Oseugera can call (55) 5346 3867 and (55) 5346 0000, extension 3825, in Mexico City, while elsewhere in the country the toll-free number is 01 800 831 3196.

Information can also be provided by email to denunciapgr@pgr.gob.mx.

