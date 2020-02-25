Ringo & His All-Starr Band to give October concert in Mexico City

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will perform at the National Auditorium in Mexico City on October 20.

Promoter Ocesa Total announced on Monday that the Beatles’ drummer will return to Mexico to present his new studio album What’s My Name, which was released in October 2019.

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, Santana singer Gregg Rolie, saxophonist Warren Ham, drummer Gregg Bissonette and guitarist Hamish Stuart will accompany Starr on stage.

Pre-sale tickets will be on offer March 2 and 3 while remaining seats will be available from March 4. Prices range from 480 pesos to 3,580 pesos (US $25-$187).

The concert will be Starr’s first in Mexico since 2015 when he performed the Beatles’ classics “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help from My Friends” as well as his solo hit “It Don’t Come Easy” at the National Auditorium, located on Reforma Avenue next to Chapultepec Park.

Since the breakup of the Beatles, the Liverpool native has released 20 solo studio albums as well as several live recordings with the All-Starr Band. During his long musical career, the 79-year-old also collaborated with musical legends such as B.B. King, Keith Moon, Bob Dylan and Tom Petty.

But Ringo Starr will forever be best known for playing in the Beatles alongside John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney, who last played in Mexico in 2017.

Source: El Universal (sp)