Rollovers mean free beer in Oaxaca and Sonora

Residents were deterred from stealing avocados at a third accident in Tamaulipas

There was free beer in Sonora and Oaxaca Thursday after two tractor-trailer rollovers left spilled cargo to the delight of local residents, who helped themselves.

The first accident took place on Highway 200 between Pochutla and Huatulco after a truck hauling beer collided with an El Sur bus. Locals soon arrived to carry away the beer. Local media reported that the truck was attempting to pass the bus but lost control. There were no casualties reported.

The second accident occurred near Guaymas, Sonora, after the driver reportedly dozed off at the wheel, losing control. There was extensive damage to the truck and its cargo, but area residents were still able to recover some undamaged bottles of beer that survived the incident as National Guardsmen looked on.

Photos and videos uploaded to social media drew reaction from hundreds of users, some criticizing residents for stealing the beer, others defending them, arguing that the cargo was insured and therefore there was no monetary loss to the beer company.

At yet another rollover the same day, residents of Padilla, Tamaulipas, were deterred from breaking into a trailer carrying a load of avocados and persuaded to help transfer the product — for a price — to another vehicle.

That truck rolled over on the Ciudad Victoria-Matamoros highway.

