Rough week for CFE workers: 3 arrested, 3 kidnapped over lack of electricity

News

A Chiapas municipality made the arrests when workers cut off the power due to arrears of 1 million pesos

What is a mayor to do when the CFE comes by to cut off the power because the bill hasn’t been paid? Arrest the linesmen, of course.

That’s what happened in Huixtla, Chiapas, where Mayor José Luis Laparra Calderón ordered the apprehension of three personnel from the Federal Electricity Commission who turned up to switch off the power at the municipal offices.

The three climbed a utility pole, turned off the electricity and climbed back down again only to land in the arms of municipal police, who placed them under arrest. Municipal employees then climbed up the pole themselves and reconnected the power supply.

The municipality owes the CFE 1 million pesos (US $50,000).

CFE sources told the newspaper Reforma that the utility company had approached the mayor with the intention of collecting at least some of the owed amount, but he refused to cooperate.

Meanwhile, three other CFE workers met a similar fate in the Oaxaca town of El Pescadito in San Miguel Soyaltepec.