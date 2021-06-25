Routine search for firearms turns up some unusual contraband

During a check for illegal firearms, municipal police in Cárdenas, Tabasco, found another, unexpected type of contraband: a stolen cow curled up in the back of a car.

The police were conducting routine weapons checks when they saw a yellow Ibiza being driven erratically. They stopped the car and found the six-month-old cow inside. None of the people in the vehicle could provide documentation showing that the cow was theirs.

All three occupants were arrested and will likely be charged with cattle theft, a crime that carries a two to 15-year prison sentence.

The federal Congress reformed the laws against cattle theft in October 2019, led by Deputy David Bautista.

“Almost 7 million Mexicans every day confront the constant theft of their livestock. The price of every cow and horse is about 10,000 to 20,000 pesos,” Bautista said at the time.

With reports from Infobae