‘Sara’ downgraded to tropical depression; heavy rain to continue in 4 states

Tropical depression Sara
Tropical depression Sara will bring heavy rain to the southeastern states of Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. (NOAA)

Tropical Storm Sara, which caused widespread flooding in Honduras and Belize over the weekend, weakened to a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and has dissipated to a low-pressure trough as of Monday afternoon. 

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that the storm’s center is currently located 35 kilometers west of Sabancuy, Campeche, and 145 kilometers southwest of the state capital. It is moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

With sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 65 kilometers per hour, the storm’s remnants are expected to bring heavy rains to the southeastern states of Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Additionally, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour and waves between one to three meters high are forecast along the coasts of Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Due to the effects of Tropical Storm Sara, all ports in Quintana Roo remain closed to small navigation, water tourism activities and sport fishing. Consequently, Governor of Quintana Roo Mara Lezama called on residents to remain alert and updated through the authorities’ official communication channels. 

Rain forecast for today

Very heavy rainfall (75 to 150 millimeters): Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (25 to 50 millimeters): Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Scattered rainfall (5 to 25 millimeters): Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Tabasco. 

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 millimeters): Coahuila, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Weather forecast for today

Cold front No. 10 will move over northern Mexico this week, impacting the northeast region before spreading to the rest of the country.

The cold air mass associated with this front may lead to cold and very cold temperatures at daybreak and evenings, with frost likely at dawn in high-altitude areas of the northwest, north, and northeast.

Minimum temperatures are forecasted to range from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius in mountainous regions of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango. During the day, the northwest and northern regions of Mexico will experience cool to temperate conditions.

With reports from El Sol de México, Meteored and Quadratín Quintana Roo

