SAT auditor, two accomplices arrested after bribe attempt

News

An auditor with the federal tax department (SAT) and two others have been arrested for attempted bribery in the amount of 4.5 million pesos (almost US $240,000).

The arrest was the result of a citizen’s complaint filed directly before the SAT.

The auditor, who worked at the SAT office in Xalapa, Veracruz, and two accomplices demanded the multi-million-peso payment from a taxpayer in exchange for not applying procedural penalties.

The auditor and her accomplices face up to 14 years in prison, dismissal, being barred from holding a similar position in the future and a fine. In a case such as this, where a group of people worked together to obtain the bribe, the sentence can be up to one and a half times greater.

Formal complaints about cases that might be considered abuse or unlawful acts can be made by email to denuncias@sat.gob.mx or by calling (55) 8852 2222.

Source: El Universal (sp)