Science council to create research center out of white elephant in Tlaxcala

Conacyt to use abandoned Plaza Bicentenario as research and innovation center

An ambitious cultural project in Tlaxcala that was abandoned in a quarrel between two governors will get a new lease on life.

The National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) has come to the rescue, while at the same time breathing new life into the state’s education, science and industry sectors.

The 400-million-peso (US $34 million at the time) Plaza Bicentenario was a project of National Action Party Governor Héctor Ortíz, whose term ran from 2005 until 2011. But after Institutional Revolutionary Party candidate Mariano González succeeded him as governor, the project was all but abandoned.

The last time the 10,000-square-meter complex of theaters, exhibition halls and amphitheaters was used was for Ortíz’s final report as governor in 2011.

In the intervening years the white edifice has fallen prey to the elements and vandalism.

Conacyt said the facility will become the Tlaxcala State Center for Technological Research and Innovation, or Citlax for short.

The cultural facilities are to be modified to house top scientific infrastructure and encourage a collaborative relationship with several industrial firms in the central Mexico state.

Conacyt will operate five research centers in a collaborative effort that will benefit science, technology and innovation.

One of the goals of Citlax is to consolidate Tlaxcala’s human resources and link them with the automotive, chemical and textile industries.

Governor Marco Mena said Citlax will propel education by allowing top researchers from around the country to interact with teachers and students from Tlaxcala.

