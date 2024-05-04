Scorching temperatures in the forecast thanks to Mexico’s second heat wave of the year

If you’ve recently felt hotter than usual, it’s not your imagination: Mexico is entering its second heat wave of the season. With temperatures expected to exceed 45 degrees Celsius in at least six states, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) has urged residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

The highest temperatures are expected for Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Veracruz, which will see the thermometer surpass 45 degrees Celsius.

Campeche, Colima, Jalisco, Morelos, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Yucatan will reach 40 C. The rest of the country is expected to see temperatures between 35 to 40 C, except for Tlaxcala and Mexico City, where the temperature will oscillate between 30 and 35 C.

In contrast, minimum temperatures ranging from -5 to 5 C are expected in the mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Baja California, México state, Sonora and Zacatecas.

Amid the hot weather, some lucky states will see rainfall.

Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas are expected to see heavy rainfall, along with Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Veracruz. Scattered showers are forecast for Chiapas and Hidalgo, with isolated rains expected in Mexico City, México state, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and San Luis Potosí.

Heavy rainfall could be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, potentially leading to flooding and landslides, posing risks for low-lying areas in the affected states.

Strong winds and dust devils are also forecast across northern Mexico, as well as in San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, the Yucatán Peninsula, the Bajío region, Oaxaca, Hidalgo and Jalisco.

Rainfall and strong winds are caused by a dry line situated over Coahuila, in northeast Mexico. This dry line will interact with the subtropical jet stream flow and a low-pressure channel extending over the eastern and southeastern regions of the country.

Hot weather and partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day for the Valley of México and Mexico City. By the afternoon, haze and isolated rains with thunderstorms and hail are expected for the area.

Mexico’s first official heatwave of the season lashed over the country last month. On April 14, Mexico City recorded a temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius, the hottest temperature in the area in recorded history.

