Secondary students win all the top prizes at robotics competition

Mexican robotics students crowded the podiums at the 2019 World Educational Robot Contest in Shanghai, China, on December 14 and 15.

All top prizes in the secondary level competition went to Mexican robotics teams, all from Guanajuato.

Comprised of three computing and mechatronics students from the Conalep technical college of Silao, team Robocon took home first place in the secondary competition.

“I’m very proud of the talents that the students of Conalep have achieved; today I congratulate the young people of Silao, Guanajuato, who have become the winners of the 2019 WER world robotics contest,” said college director Enrique Ku Herrera.

Second place went to team Alfa Maravilla, comprised of students from the School of Scientific and Technological Studies (CECyTE) in Comonfort, while the Storm Bots team from the Advanced System of Secondary and Superior Education (SABES) school in San José Parangueo took home third place.

In the primary level competition, the team from Celaya, Guanajuato, won first place.

Second place was taken by students from the English American School of Monterrey.

The WER contest is organized by the World Educational Robotics Society, which held its first competition in 1994. It is considered the Olympics of robotics competitions for students aged 3 to 18.

Each year over 500,000 students compete in World Educational Robotics contests. World-level winners receive scholarships and have a significant advantage in university admission, some even being directly admitted to elite universities.

Sources: El Financiero (sp), Forbes México (sp)