Security concerns trigger violent protest in Amozoc, Puebla

Angry residents of Amozoc, Puebla, clashed with security forces and burned vehicles Thursday in protest against insecurity and a shortage of basic services.

The conflict began when a group of citizens used semitrailers, tanker trucks and taxis to block the Puebla-Tehuacán highway to draw attention to their demand that Mayor Mario de la Rosa Romero be removed from office.

The blockade ended around 2:00pm thanks to dialogue between officials and the protesters, but at the same time another group of citizens attempted to storm the municipal palace.

Despite security forces using tear gas and firing their weapons into the air to disperse the angry crowd, people continued to demand the removal of de la Rosa and threw rocks at the National Guard and state police officers, forcing them to take cover in a nearby building.

They also burned a police patrol car and a government vehicle.

After a police officer told protesters that they had reached an agreement on the highway they refrained from further action while awaiting the arrival of a state official to continue talks.

No arrests were made nor did Mayor de la Rosa make an appearance.

Source: Milenio (sp)