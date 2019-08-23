A semi-truck carrying industrial waste lost a race against a freight train on Thursday afternoon in the Mexico City borough of Azcapotzalco.

According to witnesses, the crash happened after the truck attempted to beat the train to a level crossing. After it was struck by the train, the truck collided with a barrier .

The 50-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital.

Firefighters and Civil Protection personnel worked for several hours to remove the vehicles and debris and reopen the road.

The truck driver and the train conductor have both been called to testify before federal prosecutors. Mexico City police have opened an investigation into the crimes of aggravated injury and property damage.

Source: Milenio (sp), MVS Noticias (sp)