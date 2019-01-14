Semi’s cargo of cattle robbed after Veracruz collision that kills migrant

There were two casualties in a collision between two cargo trucks in Veracruz yesterday, but there were few survivors among the cattle being shipped in one of them.

An undetermined number were either stolen or butchered on site.

One person died and another was injured in the collision on the La Tinaja-Cosoleacaque highway.

Unofficial sources told the newspaper El Universal that Central American migrants were traveling in one of the trailers involved. They fled the scene to avoid being arrested.

While they fled, neighbors arrived and helped themselves to the livestock inside the trailer.

Several animals were pulled from the wreck and taken away. At least one was butchered right there at the accident scene.

No arrests were reported.

Source: Sin Embargo (sp), El Universal (sp)