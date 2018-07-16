Senator named to human rights post will conduct Ayotzinapa probe

News

'We are committed to finding out what really happened to the youths from Ayotzinapa:' López Obrador

México state senator and longtime leftist politician Alejandro Encinas will head up a probe into the Ayotzinapa case as the new undersecretary of human rights at the Interior Secretariat, or Segob.

“We are committed to investigating and finding out what really happened to the youths from Ayotzinapa . . .” López Obrador said on Saturday.

The probe will be conducted in collaboration with international organizations, he said. Among them will be the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

“The doors of the country will be open . . . there are going to be zero obstacles, the truth in the Ayotzinapa case will be known and justice will be served.”

Forty-three students of the Ayotzinapa teacher training college in Guerrero disappeared during a night of violence in Iguala, Guerrero, in September 2014. It remains unclear what happened, but evidence shows that municipal officials and police were involved. The students would have graduated last Friday.

López Obrador also announced that a series of forums intended to curb surging violence will begin August 7 in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The meetings will take place throughout the country between August and October, and will include the participation of international organizations.

“We want to invite not only [non-governmental] organizations and religions, but authorities too,” the president-elect said. The secretaries of National Defense and the Navy will participate, as well as relatives of victims of crime.

“We can’t go on like this, there’s too much suffering. We are going to listen to everyone. There are no limits, nothing will be ruled out. There are no boundaries. Everything will be discussed.”

López Obrador said he has asked for help from the United Nations with regard to human rights and accountability in the fight against corruption.

Source: Milenio (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)