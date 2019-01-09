Seven nominations for Roma at British film awards

The nominations for the 72nd British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) are out, and Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma is in the running for seven.

The black-and-white drama written and directed by Cuarón, who also produced, co-edited and filmed it, earned nominations for best film, film not in the English language, director, original screenplay, cinematography and editing.

The filmmaker earned six of those nominations; the film was also nominated for production design.

The BAFTA awards will be announced on February 10 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, marking the start of the home stretch before the most important date in the awards season.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22.

Roma has picked up a slew of awards since its release last year. The most recent were two Golden Globe awards for best director and best foreign film.

