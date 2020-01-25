Sex education teacher accused of abusing 37 students

A sex education teacher at a primary school in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, has been suspended after the parents of 37 students accused him of having sexually abused their children.

According to the parents the teacher inappropriately touched their children to illustrate the lessons during sex education classes.

Parents said their children became scared to attend.

“My daughter tells me that the teacher took advantage of the classes to touch their legs, their hands, and that he sexually assaulted them. The teacher told them that it was normal, that it was part of the class and that it would tickle them like an ant,” said one parent.

There were initially five cases but as parents continued to investigate, more came to light.

Parents requested intervention by the state Secretariat of Education (SET), since school administrators had allegedly taken no action in the matter.

The SET said in a press release that it had suspended the teacher in order to guarantee the students’ safety while authorities carry out an investigation.

The SNTE teacher’s union said it would not cover up actions that threaten students and that the teacher must be investigated.

Source: El Universal (sp)