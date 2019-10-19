Offered blankets and food, shoppers bunk down in Culiacán Walmart

A Walmart store in Culiacán, Sinaloa, offered refuge to shoppers trapped inside the store on Thursday when fighting erupted between Sinaloa Cartel gunmen and security forces.

The shoppers, mostly women, were afraid to leave the store because of the shooting, and Walmart obliged, providing food, blankets, diapers and mattresses.

“I’m one of the people who’s still inside the Walmart, and honestly, it was scary but I have nothing to complain about,” one Facebook user wrote. “Walmart La Isla, in Culiacán, has treated us very well, protecting us, giving us something to eat and a place to sleep. Now it’s almost 7:00am and I want to leave, but they haven’t opened up the store yet, and we can still hear shooting outside.”

On Friday, Walmart said it will gradually reopen its stores in Culiacán, which have been closed because of the fighting. There are 24 Walmart stores in Culiacán, of which four remained closed as of Friday afternoon.

