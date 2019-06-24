News
Six attempts to steal ATMs since January in Oaxaca’s Isthmus

Thieves were successful in three of the incidents

Published on Monday, June 24, 2019

It’s been open season on automated teller machines since January in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region of Oaxaca.

Two ATMS were stolen January 3 from a Banamex branch in Asunción Ixtaltepec. Six weeks later, thieves removed a Banamex ATM from the IMSS hospital in Salina Cruz.

Another ATM theft was foiled March 7 when police received a 911 call advising that someone was trying to remove a machine from the Santander branch in Tehuantepec.

That was followed by an incident June 7 in Juchitán in which thieves successfully spirited away an ATM located outside the office of the Federal Electricity Commission.

There was another failed attempt last Tuesday at the first-class bus terminal in Juchitán. Armed civilians entered the building and held passengers and staff at gunpoint while trying to free a BBVA Bancomer ATM.

A sledge hammer, an axe and a lopsided ATM after a failed robbery attempt in Juchitán.
A sledge hammer, an axe and a lopsided ATM are evidence of a failed robbery attempt in Juchitán.

After struggling unsuccessfully with their task for a few minutes, the men gave up and fled.

The most recent incident took place early Saturday morning when a cargo truck approached a hospital in Salina Cruz, carrying thieves whose sights were set on a Banorte ATM.

But they were caught unawares while attempting to pry the money machine free. They fled the scene, leaving their truck — and the ATM — behind.

There have been no arrests in any of the cases.

Source: El Universal (sp), Meganoticias (sp)

