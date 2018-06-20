Skin of a man’s face found at side of México state highway

News

The discovery is believed to be related to the murders Sunday of two men

Some residents of Tlalnepantla, México state, made a gruesome discovery on the Mexico City-Pachuca highway this week: the skin of a man’s face.

The skin was lying on the side of the road near San Juan Ixhuatepec next to a plastic bag, whose contents were not revealed.

Mexico City prosecutor Edmundo Garrido said it appeared the remains were related to the murders of two men whose bodies were found Sunday in a Metrobús lane on Insurgentes Norte near Nonoalco Tlatelolco.

The skin had been removed from the face of one of the bodies.

The western side of Tlalnepantla is considered one of the most violent areas of the municipality, particularly Lázaro Cárdenas and Jorge Jiménez Cantú.

Source: SDP Noticias (sp)