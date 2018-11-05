News
Smugglers beach boat and flee, leaving nearly a tonne of cocaine

A navy patrol sighted the vessel off Acapulco

Navy officials say that close to a tonne of cocaine was seized from a boat abandoned Saturday by smugglers in Petatlán, Guerrero.

The small, high-speed craft was sighted during a surveillance operation 148 kilometers northeast of Acapulco.

A sea and air operation chased the boat to shore in the town of El Calvario, where its occupants fled.

Federal officials found 800 kilograms of cocaine, along with a large supply of fuel.

The navy has mad a number of such seizures in recent months.

