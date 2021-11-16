Snowfall surprises Puebla city on Monday

Puebla city residents woke to a novelty on Monday: a snowfall followed a heavy storm the night before.

The streets of the city’s historic center and the Paseo Bravo park were lined with hard, icy snow that formed after an electric storm provoked rain and hail.

Snow is unusual in Puebla and hadn’t been seen for years, the newspaper El Universal reported. What’s more, the cold weather phenomenon is out of season: meteorological winter doesn’t start until December 1.

Many delighted residents posed for photographs, and children took the opportunity to build small snowmen and make attempts at snow angels. However, some local business owners were all work and no play and arrived with shovels to remove the snow from entrances.

The chilly spell is set to continue due to a cold front affecting north, central and eastern Mexico, which has already brought 6-degree temperatures to Puebla city, the newspaper El Sol de Puebla reported.

With reports from El Sol de Puebla and El Universal