Sober celebrations in 2 states for AMLO’s inauguration

No alcohol sales as new president takes the oath of office.

A 'dry law,' commonly imposed at election time, will be in effect in some locations on Saturday

Some authorities seem to view tomorrow’s swearing in of Andrés Manuel López Obrador as president as a sober affair, and wish to keep it that way.

In Chiapas, the Health Secretariat issued a statement to announce that the so-called “dry law,” commonly invoked on election day, will be in effect starting at 12:00am Saturday and concluding at 11:59pm Saturday night.

The sale of alcohol will not be permitted during those hours.

Another ban will take place in Campeche but the booze-free period is shorter, starting at 3:00am and concluding at 6:00pm.

Those appear to be the only states where a state-wide prohibition will be in effect, but some municipal governments will impose their own.

In Silao, Guanajuato, the ban on alcohol sales starts at midnight tonight and will conclude at 11:00pm tomorrow.

A day-long ban will also be imposed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

The governments of Sonora, Quintana Roo, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Zacatecas, Morelos, Oaxaca, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Michoacán, Yucatán, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Tabasco went out of their way to assure citizens that there will be no dry law tomorrow.

The government of Nuevo León made a similar announcement, remarking that the state’s 51 municipalities were free to make their own decision.

