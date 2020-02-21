El Menchito, son of Jalisco cartel boss, extradited to US

Federal authorities announced that the son of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has been extradited to the United States.

Arrested in June 2015, Rubén “El Menchito” Oseguera González, 28, is to be brought before a federal court judge in Washington D.C. on charges of drug trafficking.

Formerly second in command of the CJNG, the son of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes has been held in the maximum security wing of the Cefereso federal prison in Hermosillo, Sonora, since last September.

His legal defense team filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights claiming that the extradition process was “plagued with irregularities.”

Oseguera González’s lawyer, Víctor Beltrán García, said that he had presented strong proof of violations of due process in December of last year, along with evidence of anomalies incurred by several members of the Mexican judicial system to the detriment of his client.

Beltrán said that his complaint included the names of those responsible for the alleged violations of his client’s human rights, claiming that the process violated Article 8 of the American Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees an accused person the right to be heard before a court.

El Menchito’s case was riddled with inconsistencies, which led to his release in July 2015, but he was immediately detained after being freed, which sparked a confrontation between the federal judiciary branch and the Attorney General’s Office.

Beltrán said that his client was extradited despite these inconsistencies and claims that he should not be tried for arms and drug charges in the United States since he has already been judged for those crimes.

He said that the extradition breached the terms of the treaty between the two countries, citing claims of forged signatures and false testimonies.

The attorney regretted that authorities from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to free his client despite the proof of these and other irregularities in trials in Mexican courts that caused judges to rule in Oseguera González’s favor.

Source: El Universal (sp)