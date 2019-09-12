Spanish firm commits to invest in satellite center in Yucatán

Spanish aerospace manufacturer Elecnor Deimos is planning to invest US $130 million to build a satellite production plant in Yucatán.

Executives from the company and Yucatán Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal signed a letter of intent for the project during a meeting at an Elecnor Deimos factory in the Spanish city of Puertollano.

Once feasibility studies have been completed, the plant is expected to be built within two years. It is unclear exactly where in Yucatán it will be located.

Elecnor Deimos will employ about 200 aerospace engineers at the new facility as well as other specialized staff such as programmers. The plant will generate an additional 600 indirect jobs, the Yucatán government said in a statement.

Vila highlighted that Yucatán will be the first state in Mexico where communication and research satellites will be made. The opening of the plant will place the state at the “forefront” of the aerospace industry, he said.

Vila also spoke to Elecnor Deimos executives about the company’s commitment to invest US $700 million in two wind farm projects in the municipalities of Panabá and Sucilá.

Construction of the projects will create 1,000 jobs and once they are operational, the wind farms will have the capacity to generate enough power for 500,000 homes.

Elecnor Deimos’ commitment to invest in Yucatán is the result of Vila’s attendance at the 2019 Paris Air Show, the state government said.

Source: El Universal (sp)