Spanish hotelier to invest US $250 million in Riviera Maya project

The Spanish hotelier Barceló Group will invest over US $250 million in a new resort and convention center in the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo.

To be called Barceló Maya Riviera, the new all-inclusive and adults-only resort will have 850 rooms, all of which will have hot tubs on their balconies.

Five hundred of the rooms will have a sea view and 110 will be swim-up or junior suites. Five restaurants, five bars and four pools will also be part of the facility.

The project includes a 21,000-square-meter area dedicated to business tourism and a convention center that will accommodate up to 8,000 people. It will be set at the Barceló Maya Grand Resort,

With 22 hotels and 8,156 rooms in its portfolio, Barceló Group is the third largest hotel chain in Mexico.

Source: Milenio (sp)