Spider-Man now second most popular film ever shown in Mexico

The new Spider-Man film has broken records since its December 15 release and is now the second highest grossing film in Mexican box office history, the national cinema industry agency Canacine said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the 27th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is only 60 million pesos (US $2.9 million) from overtaking 2019 release Avengers: Endgame as the most popular movie ever projected onto Mexican screens, Canacine wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The film has taken in at least 1.35 billion pesos ($66 million) and sold over 19 million tickets in Mexico. It took in $9 million on its first day to beat the Avengers, which took a whole opening weekend to earn $12.5 million.

The 148-minute smash hit is the second sequel of a Spider-Man series starring U.K. actor Tom Holland. It cost $200 million to produce and features Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx.

Mexico has generated the third highest amount money for the film in global terms, only surpassed by the United Kingdom with over $92.4 million and the United States with $668 million.

At the global box office, No Way Home is already the eighth highest earner in history at over $1.53 billion, still far from first-place Avatar with $2.8 billion.

Audiences have given Spider-Man: No Way Home a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while 93% of critics recommend the film.

With reports from xataka and Deadline