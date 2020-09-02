Tool manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker to install factory in Nuevo León

Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of tools, industrial equipment and other products, announced a new US $40-million manufacturing plant in Apodaca, Nuevo León, Tuesday.

The 47,000-square-meter plant will be located in the CPA Technology Park in Apodaca, part of the Monterrey metropolitan area, and will generate at least 2,500 new jobs by the end of next year.

The factory will manufacture a full range of power tools using state-of-the-art technology to optimize productivity and sustainability, the company said. Drills, saws and impact drivers are among the products will be made at the site.

Plant manager Karem Barraza said the company chose Nuevo León because of the talent and qualifications of its workforce, as well its proximity to its clients in North America and the state’s reputation as being business-friendly.

Production could start as soon as the first quarter of next year.

Stanley Black & Decker has 60,000 workers in more than 100 operations around the world, in which they have begun to implement advanced technologies including 3-D printing, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

“We are excited to bring this advanced manufacturing facility to Monterrey, one of the world’s leading manufacturing hubs. It will support job creation in highly skilled areas, from engineering to manufacturing to finance,” said Robert Blackburn, global vice president of operations at Stanley Black & Decker.

During the inaugural event, the company announced a donation of 330,000 pesos (US $15,136) to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), which will be used to help hospitals in Nuevo León treat patients with the coronavirus.

In addition, Black & Decker highlighted its concern for the health and safety of employees and the communities in which it operates, saying it has put in place extensive guidelines and protocols to help mitigate the introduction and spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to Black & Decker, global life sciences company Thermo Fisher is hiring for 700 new jobs in Apodaca, and Mercado Libre and Amazon will move into the area in 2021 when a total of 5,000 new jobs are expected to be created.

