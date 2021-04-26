Six municipal police officers in Texcatepec, Veracruz, have been arrested for attempting to set three suspected murderers free.

State police had arrested Lucas Nicolás Licona, Nicolás Desiderio and Hilariano Lechuga before the municipal police officers arrived to try to help them escape.

The three are suspected of the murders of two female teachers, an evangelical pastor, a local councilwoman and a businessman from Hidalgo, as well as the attempted robbery of the local treasurer.

The six officers were disarmed and arrested.

It was the second time this week that municipal police have been detained for trying to set criminals free. Twelve officers were arrested in San Andrés de Tuxla, Veracruz, for liberating a detained suspect before state officers could present him before a judge.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Economista (sp)