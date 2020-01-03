Although Nuevo León’s new plastic bag ban doesn’t enter into force for another five months, supermarkets in Monterrey have already stopped providing them to their customers.

Shoppers who hadn’t heard the news found themselves having to buy paper bags for 6.5 pesos (US $0.34) or cloth tote bags for 9 pesos (US $0.48) after the new year began.

The ban officially takes effect on May 11, but stores like HEB and Soriana got a jump on the new measure.

HEB had made announcements over its PA system in the days leading up to the new year as part of its “Un-bag yourself” campaign, while Soriana placed signage around its stores to notify clients.

Walmart said it would continue to provide plastic bags until its current stocks run out.

Some Oxxo and 7-Eleven convenience stores stopped providing plastic bags in mid-2019, while others only provided them upon request.

The bag ban also prohibits the sale of trash and lunch bags that contain less than 50% biodegradable materials, as well as the use of straws in bars and restaurants. Straws will still be available for sale for personal use.

The law does not prohibit the use of plastic bags for supermarket produce.

Source: Milenio (sp)