Puebla to be first city to install streetlights that use artificial intelligence

The municipality of Puebla in the state of the same name has called for tenders for the installation of streetlighting and other amenities that employ artificial intelligence.

A local official said the system will be the first of its kind in Mexico.

Councilor Luis González Acosta explained that the new lighting system will use the latest LED technology as well as solar panels to reduce environmental impact. He added that the use of artificial intelligence will emphasize sustainability, user-friendliness and economic development and will reduce the overall cost of the project.

He said the contract is to increase lighting overall in Puebla, as well as provide corrective and preventative maintenance for 115,000 streetlights.

Bidders must belong to a national or international organization with proven experience in artificial intelligence and lighting systems, especially in their application for public safety and transportation.

The winner is expected to implement technologies that improve traffic conditions, such as intelligent traffic lights, and design a system that incorporates facial recognition and firearm detection software, in addition to public wifi and better public parking.

Source: Reforma (sp)