One student dead, three injured, after hazing ritual at Chiapas college

News

A hazing gone wrong in Chiapas cost the life of a young man and sent two more to hospital with kidney failure.

Senior members of the student council of the Mactumactzá Rural Teacher Training School of Tuxtla Guitiérrez rounded up the junior students on Saturday for what was to be an induction course.

The freshmen expected to learn about the school’s ideological orientation, but were instead subjected to a hazing ritual in which their heads were shaved and they were forced to perform extreme physical activities.

An official medical report stated that three of the freshmen suffered renal failure, presumably caused by the rupture of muscular tissue. In the case of José Luis Hernández Espinosa, the injuries were so severe that he died.

The condition of the other two students was reported as delicate, and both remain under medical observation.

The Chiapas Interior Secretariat said relatives of the young men have filed several formal complaints and that the state Attorney General’s office is working to determine who was responsible for the incident.

The state government offered its condolences to the family of Hernández and assured there will be no impunity in the case.

Source: Milenio (sp)