Students awarded scholarships to study English in Canada

The governor of the state of México presented scholarships this week to 30 Mexican students, but they won’t be studying in Mexico.

They are all headed north to Canada to study English and learn about Canadian culture.

The state raised scholarship amounts by 30% this year, Governor Alfredo del Mazo said, which means 2,600 students will get an opportunity to study English abroad in 2019.

He said “the educational, cultural and personal knowledge young people obtain while studying abroad allows them to acquire a broader vision of development opportunities.”

Education Secretary Alejandro Fernández Campillo said students will study at one of 19 schools in Canada. He said scholarships give students “the tools necessary to face the challenges that globalization demands, and above all, build a better future for themselves, their families and the state of México.”

The 80,000-peso scholarships (US $4,140) are to pay for transportation, food and lodging, school expenses and medical insurance.

In addition, each student receives a laptop computer.