Students join cleanup after vandals attack university

Students at the National Autonomous University (UNAM) joined staff in cleaning up after vandals attacked a bookstore on campus.

“While criminals vandalize the university, the students protect their heritage,” read a tweet on the official UNAM account.

A march on Thursday to protest sexual assault carried out against students on campus ended in vandalism when protesters broke windows at a bookstore and looted books before setting it on fire.

They also burned a Mexican flag and spray painted messages including “Rapists” and “Not voting, Not praying, Fighting” on buildings and the flagpole plinth.

UNAM rector Enrique Graue and the university’s general secretary carried out an inspection of the damages after the protesters had left.

They confirmed that damage had also been done to a mural painted by David Alfaro Siqueiros on the facade of the rector’s building.

Students from many university colleges have shown their support for the movement by striking, including students at other campuses in Aragón, in Mexico City, and Cuautitlán, in México state.

There were also strikes in the colleges of political science, philosophy and literature and science and humanities.

Sources: El Universal (sp)