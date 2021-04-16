Students organize animal rescue project in wake of Morelos forest fire

Biology students from the Autonomous University of Morelos (UAEM) have organized volunteers and experts to rescue wildlife impacted by the Tepoztlán forest fire.

The fire, which began last Sunday, burned more than 350 hectares, including natural protected areas. The wildlife in the area includes white-tailed deer, volcano rabbits, sparrows, reptiles and butterflies, among others.

The students put out a call for travel cages, cardboard, sacks, fruit, seeds and other supplies for the animals’ care. They are also looking for IV re-hydration supplies and vehicles to transport volunteers and the animals.

State authorities have said that if animals do not have broken bones, they should be left in their natural habitat. It asked that people who find an injured animal call the federal environmental protection agency, Profepa, so that its veterinarians can care for the animal.

By Thursday, the fire was 100% under control, according to the state government.

